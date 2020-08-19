Tucson musicians find new voices in pandemic-era projects

"Last Call" is not the growly frenetically rocking blues that we have come to expect from Brannock, who has been a fixture on Tucson's blues stage for nearly a dozen years. It's more torch-song, reminiscent of the smoky nightclub haze of a well-oaked Scotch.

The old-school R&B buoyancy of "Carry" leads to the jazzy torch song of "Morning Sun" — an ode to Tucson's brilliant sunrises, with Bryce Winston's soprano sax reminding you of the early, brassy days of Earth, Wind & Fire.

Musicians are allowed to wander throughout the record, giving extended solos that shine equal spotlights on the vocals and instruments.

"I love to leave room for the music to really breathe," Brannock explained. "To me, I'm just an instrument. My voice is merely an instrument and I want to leave room in all of the songs to let instruments (sing)."

She wrote the album on piano, drawing on her wide range of musical influences that includes singer-songwriters Carol King and Laura Nyro.

"The singer-songwriter influences are really coming through on this record," she said. "It’s really kind of my more reflective side and what I listen to, what I really love."