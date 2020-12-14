Tucson native debuts first feature film in Loft screening

Tucson native Christian Frelinghuysen is bringing his debut feature film to the Loft Cinema this weekend.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, he will join 20 friends and family members for an invitation-only screening — the first public screening of his rom-com/coming-of-age movie "Stroke of Luck."

"I've waited my entire childhood to do this so it's hard to digest it actually happening," Frelinghuysen said last week. "It might have been a lot more work and patience than I had initially intended to get this done, and as good as I hope it will end up being ... I just hope people can see my writing style and a piece of me while they watch it."

"I was always scared of screenings, but now I feel like I can handle it," the 27-year-old budding filmmaker added. "I'm 99.9% confident.”

Frelinghuysen's other screenings were shorts he made while attending Florida's Lynn University as a film and TV undergrad and grad school at New York Film Academy in Los Angeles.

"Stroke of Luck," which he filmed at his uncle's farm in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, started life as Frelinghuysen's master's thesis for the New York Film Academy. But after parting ways with the academy over artistic differences, he turned to his father Fred, a retired business consultant, for financial support.