Tucson performing arts organizations, tell us what you have planned this fall

The coronavirus hasn't stopped the creation of art, and we want to know what Tucson performing arts groups are doing virtually or on stage for our Fall Performing Arts Preview.
If you have events planned between September and the end of December, whether online or in person, please send the information to caliente@tucson.com. Put "arts preview" in the subject line and provide the following information:
• Event:
• Organization:
• Where (website or venue and address):
• When:
• Cost:
• Brief description of what the event entails:
• Contact information (website/email for more information):
To be included in the arts preview, information must be received by Aug. 21. If you have images, please include those in JPEG format, and be sure to identify who is in the photos and who the photo is credited to.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!