Tucson performing arts organizations, tell us what you have planned this fall

  • Updated

As the pandemic continues to impact communities across the globe, performing arts organizations in Tucson are preparing for the 2020 fall season with both virtual and in-person events planned.

The coronavirus hasn’t stopped the creation of art, and we want to know what Tucson performing arts groups are doing virtually or on stage for our Fall Performing Arts Preview.

If you have events planned any time from September through the end of December, whether online or in person, please send the information to caliente@tucson.com. Put “arts preview” in the subject line and provide the following information:

  • Event:
  • Organization:
  • Where (website or venue and address):
  • When:
  • Cost:
  • Brief description of what the event entails:
  • Contact information (website/email for more information):

To be included in the arts preview, information must be received by Aug. 21.

If you have images, please include those in JPEG format, and be sure to identify who is in the photos and who should get credit for taking the photos.

