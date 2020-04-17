Tucson Pops, Arizona Symphonic Winds cancel spring series amid COVID-19 crisis

For the first time in its 65-year history, the Tucson Pops Orchestra won't be making music in the park this spring.

The professional ensemble, comprised mostly of moonlighting Tucson Symphony Orchestra and University of Arizona musicians, hit the pause button last week for its spring series at Reid Park.

Conductor László Veres also announced that Arizona Symphonic Winds' spring series at Udall Park also was canceled. Both moves, approved by the ensembles' boards of directors, were in reaction to social distancing restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just feel terrible about it," Veres said. "This summer is going to quiet."

Tucson Pops Orchestra, whose six-concert spring series was set, has been performing its park concerts in the spring and fall since 1955. The volunteer Arizona Symphonic Winds has been at Udall Park since 1990.

Veres said he plans to add a concert to the four-concert Pops fall series that is set to kick off in September. He also might add a fifth concert to the Winds' fall series. The Winds performs Saturday nights, the Pops on Sundays.

Tucson Pops Orchestra for now plans to open its fall series Sept. 6 and perform Sundays through Oct. 4.

