Tucson rapper Woodro ditches stage name and reintroduces himself with debut album

For several years, Danny Foster had used the persona and stage name Woodro to carve out a rap music career that landed him on Tucson's top stages and festivals.

But this summer, in a move that you can call an epiphany born of the chaos of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, Foster dropped Woodro and reintroduced himself under what he calls his "government" name.

“I felt like I wanted to make stuff that deserved my real name and not hide behind a character I created at 15 in Tucson," said the 20-year-old, who started his performance career in the eighth grade and has been writing rap music since sixth grade. ”At a certain point I don’t need to live in this thing anymore. I just wanted to be entirely authentic with everything I was making. I didn't want to hide behind the alias anymore.”

On Dec. 10, Foster, who has released a half-dozen mix tapes as Woodro, released his eponymous debut album under his own D4L imprint. "Daniel" opens with the soul-searching "What is Life" — "I trusted people with my vision and they broke that ... When I was thinking of giving up, I punch myself and I'm waking up" — and through a dozen songs penned in a guest room at his grandmother's Tucson home in October, he shows off a more mature and authentic focus.