Tucson rappers release song responding to Capitol Hill riots

Tucson rapper Daniel Grijalva turned on the TV on Jan. 6 and couldn't believe what he was seeing.

As cameras panned over the angry crowd at the Capitol, Grijalva grabbed his phone and began writing. He wanted to capture the moment. Because what he was seeing — supporters of former President Donald Trump violently storming the Capitol — struck him as one more injustice in a year full of injustices, from social unrest to political upheaval to the COVID-19 pandemic that has turned life upside down.

"It was just a crazy thing in the world that we live in to actually see people doing that," said Grijalva, aka D-$moke, who teamed up with his Unrehearsed Music Group partner Luis Vasquez, who goes by the name OddBall aka Yung OB, to pen their latest politically charged song "Capitol Hill."