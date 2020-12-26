Tucson Repertory Orchestra returns to the stage for live-streamed concert

Toru Tagawa is getting the band back together.

For the first time in 2020, Tucson Repertory Orchestra will perform a concert that will be live-streamed from the Catalyst Arts and Maker Space at Tucson Mall.

“People are looking for music,” said Tagawa, who started the volunteer ensemble in 2011 with flutist Linda Doughty-Kneifel. “And the good thing about streaming is you don’t have to be in the city; you can be worldwide.”

Nineteen of his 60 musicians including three guest soloists and a guest conductor for one work will perform at 5 p.m. Dec. 29 with no one in the audience of the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance’s performance and makers space.

It will be the first time the musicians and Tagawa have been in the same room together since March, when state and local officials shut everything down to control the spread of COVID-19; and the first concert since they played in December 2019.