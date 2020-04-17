Tucson restaurants: Share your Mother's Day takeout deals with us

  • Updated
Calling all Tucson restaurants!

Mother’s Day is less than a month away, and the Arizona Daily Star would like to know what kind of takeout deals local restaurants are serving up for May 10.

Because even though the coronavirus has put a kibosh on dining out, what better way to show appreciation to the moms in our lives than with a good meal that they don’t have to prepare?

Send your Mother’s Day takeout deals to caliente@tucson.com. Please include the name of your restaurant, location, menu options, pricing and ordering information. The deadline for submissions is April 24 at 5 p.m.

Concerned about COVID-19?

