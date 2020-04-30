Tucson restaurants still making meals for Mother's Day

Mother’s Day will be a little different this year but no less special. Local restaurants are offering some delicious takeout deals to spoil mom.
Cup Cafe — 311 E. Congress St. Choose your take-and-bake quiche (crab, asparagus, roasted bell peppers, Gruyere cheese or asparagus, shiitake mushroom, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese, fines herbes), spring salad, fresh fruit assortment, maple blueberry scones, mimosa kit and flower bouquet. Order by May 8 at 1 p.m. for pickup on May 10 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $70 (not including tax and gratuity). Feeds four. 798-1618.
Daisy Mae’s Steakhouse — 2735 W. Anklam Road. Choose two adult meals (rack of ribs, 18-ounce T-bone steak, 9-ounce filet, mesquite grilled chicken), and choose two kids meals (8-ounce rib-eye, kids burger, hot dog), plus a full order of mesquite grilled wings, and two desserts. $75 (does not include tax and gratuity). Feeds two adults and two children. Call ahead starting May 4 through May 10. 792-8888.
Blue Willow — 2616 N. Campbell Ave. $12 for assorted pastries; $12 choice of quiche Lorraine or veggie quiche, blueberry scones, potatoes and fresh fruit; $10 for a cinnamon roll pancake, bacon and eggs; $28 for whole quiche Lorraine or veggie quiche; $20 for 6-inch chocolate or carrot cake; $18 for whole pies (apple, blueberry and mixed berry). Full menu also available. Call ahead for pastries, cake or pies by May 8. Order online at bluewillowtucson.com or call. Contact-free, curbside pickup. 327-7577.
Baja Cafe — 2970 N. Campbell Ave (344-7369) and 7002 E. Broadway Blvd. (495-4772). Make-at-home pancake kits: $9.99 Snickerdoodle or cinnamon roll, $10.50 strawberry (each kit feeds two). $7 Liege waffles, $12 berry danish liege. $10 chilled champagne. Surf and turf benedict (call for price). Order online at bajacafetucson.com or call.
Dream Dinners — 3682 W. Orange Grove Road, Suite 132. Place a minimum order of 12 medium (feeds two to three) or six large dinners (feeds four to six) that will cost about $200 (depending on your customization) add brunch for Mother’s Day for $19.99. Brunch includes bacon or sausage frittata and a package of scones (feeds four). Dream dinners is waving the $25 service fee for new orders: use code APRILMFY in April and MAYMFY in May. Make a note in special instructions to add the Mother’s Day brunch. Order online at dreamdinners.com and you will be give a pickup window with contact-free pickup. 742-0837.
Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch — 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. The Mother’s Day To Go Dinner features prime rib with mashed potatoes, chef’s choice vegetable, creamy horseradish and au jus along with a strawberry lemon cupcake for dessert for $35 per person not including tax or gratuity. 529-3500.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit — Dickey’s is hosting a social media giveaway in honor of Mother’s Day. From May 1-31, guests are invited to post on their social media tagging Dickey’s and using the hashtag #motherlyadvice to share the best advice their mom ever gave them. A random winner will be chosen to win Free Barbecue for a Year. Dickey’s is also offering its Classic Family Pack, available for delivery and takeout, for $34.99. Each bundle feeds four and includes one pound of pulled pork, one pound of beef brisket, choice of barbecue sauce, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad and six rolls.
Don’t let a global pandemic stop you from treating mom to a special meal.
