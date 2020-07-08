Tucson restaurants with European roots can be found all over town

The European Union may want us to stay home until we get our coronavirus pandemic spread under control, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy their cuisine. Several restaurants with European roots are open for takeout and some for dine-in services in Tucson.
Netherlands
Chef Marcus van Winden runs The Dutch Eatery and Refuge, 943 E. University Blvd. The restaurant specializes in European cuisine, and specifically dishes from the Netherlands. Chef van Winden is originally from Holland. His wife is from Tucson.
You can order uniquely Dutch items, like the uitsmijter ($13) — a breakfast meal consisting of three fried eggs, ham, gouda cheese, tomatoes and whole grain toast — or the kibbeling ($16), a fish and chips dinner with a 16-ounce beer battered cod sprinkled in traditional Dutch seasonings, according to its menu.
The Dutch also carries more familiar foods to American palates, including a range of sandwiches, hamburgers and salads.
Visit thedutchtucson.com, facebook.com/the dutchtucson or call 792-6684 for more information.
Greece
Greek restaurants are a more common site in Tucson, with options found throughout the city. If you are midtown, swing by Opa’s Best Greek American Cuisine, 4590 E. Broadway. The restaurant is currently open for dine-in and takeout with a menu that includes gyros, braised lamb shank, and a Greek burger with feta cheese, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, Greek olives and roasted bell pepper on top. Get more info at opasbest.com.
Greek food fans can also try Opa Time (opatimetucson.com) at American Eat Company, 1439 S. Fourth Ave.; Greek House (facebook.com/azgreekhouse), 1710 E. Speedway; and Fronimo’s Greek Cafe (facebook.com/fronimosgreekcafe), 3242 E. Speedway.
Germany
Tucson has two German food trucks — Haus of Brats (hausofbrats.com), which can often be found at Tucson breweries and taprooms, including Arizona Beer House on Tucson’s east side and Button Brew House in Marana; and the German Food Station (germanfoodstation.com), which can be found from October through April at 6780 N. Sandario Road in Picture Rocks and at the First Sunday Antique Fairs at Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Sadly both are off for the summer.
