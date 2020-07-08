Tucson restaurants with European roots can be found all over town

The European Union may want us to stay home until we get our coronavirus pandemic spread under control, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy their cuisine. Several restaurants with European roots are open for takeout and some for dine-in services in Tucson.

Netherlands

Chef Marcus van Winden runs The Dutch Eatery and Refuge, 943 E. University Blvd. The restaurant specializes in European cuisine, and specifically dishes from the Netherlands. Chef van Winden is originally from Holland. His wife is from Tucson.

You can order uniquely Dutch items, like the uitsmijter ($13) — a breakfast meal consisting of three fried eggs, ham, gouda cheese, tomatoes and whole grain toast — or the kibbeling ($16), a fish and chips dinner with a 16-ounce beer battered cod sprinkled in traditional Dutch seasonings, according to its menu.

The Dutch also carries more familiar foods to American palates, including a range of sandwiches, hamburgers and salads.

Visit thedutchtucson.com, facebook.com/the dutchtucson or call 792-6684 for more information.

Greece