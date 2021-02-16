Tucson rock band XIXA releases long awaited sophomore album

“I just had the chorus melody and the really basic themes for the beginning of the song,” he recalled. “We worked out an arrangement together. We knew it was going to be a cumbia at some point. I remember one of those aha moments was when we changed the lead instrument from something a little more brash, like themes from narcocorridos. We made it a little more smooth; we rounded out the sound, and it was just like, ‘Oh that’s the sound.’ … We just switched it to two guitars, and it was more like oh that’s the song.”

Percussive thumps open “May They Call Us Home,” a song that starts off pure Spaghetti Western before segueing into an energetic Peruvian chicha with Spanish lyrics penned by Lopez.

“But of course we can’t do it correctly because we are not Peruvian,” Lopez joked.

Lopez and Sullivan share vocal duties, with Sullivan and his darkly hued, almost gothic bass taking lead on the haunting “Nights Plutonian Shore” and the pair dueting on “Feast of Ascension,” which has wonderfully crunchy electric guitar riffs that recall the days when music fans would put the needle on a vinyl album and listen cover to cover.

“I definitely think this is the most realized representation of what XIXA is and could be,” Sullivan said. “This is us settling into all the different styles of music that influences our band. Brian and I made the songs potent enough that they sound great acoustic. … I feel like this is the truest form of XIXA.”

