Tucson Ryanhood duo releasing 'Under the Leaves' with sold-out concerts

Ryan Green and Cameron Hood — Tucson’s Ryanhood folk-rock duo — decided to take a sabbatical from touring for much of last year to record a followup to their 2017 studio album.

Funny how that timing worked out.

Who would have thought that when they made that decision back in 2019 the entire entertainment world would be forced to hit pause in 2020?

“It turned out to be pretty good timing to come off the road,” Green said.

This weekend, Ryanhood will perform three concerts hosted by Arizona Arts Live to celebrate the release on Friday, April 16, of “Under the Leaves.” The evening performances on Friday and Saturday, April 17, are sold out, but there are some tickets available for a matinee concert Saturday.

The album is a musically mesmerizing bluegrass/folk rock collection of songs that takes listeners “Somewhere under the leaves / Somewhere under my breathing” to a changing world where “We’re heading for disaster in the end / Feels like we’re caving in.”