Tucson Ryanhood duo releasing 'Under the Leaves' with soldout concerts

Ryan Green and Cameron Hood — Tucson's Ryanhood folk-rock duo — decided to take a sabbatical from touring for much of last year to record a followup to their 2017 studio album.
Funny how that timing worked out.
Who would have thought that when they made that decision back in 2019 the entire entertainment world would be forced to hit pause in 2020?
"It turned out to be pretty good timing to come off the road," Green said.
This weekend, Ryanhood will perform three concerts hosted by Arizona Arts Live to celebrate the release on Friday, April 16, of "Under the Leaves." The evening performances on Friday and Saturday, April 17, are sold out, but there are some tickets available for a matinee concert Saturday.
The album is a musically mesmerizing bluegrass/folk rock collection of songs that takes listeners "Somewhere under the leaves / Somewhere under my breathing" to a changing world where "We're heading for disaster in the end / Feels like we're caving in."
"Under the Leaves," which the pair had mostly written pre-COVID-19 pandemic, delves into some heart-wrenching issues, from the somber love song "Seeing in the Dark" — "Did you ever feel like / Like you made a mistake / Like maybe you stayed / Instead of walking away?" — and the regret-tinged sobering "I Didn't Have A Chance" — "Maybe if I hadn't let you / Let you walk away / You would still be here."
The pair wrote the album as they have their previous ones — Green pens the music and creates "beautiful space," Hood said, for him to fill with lyrics that are guided by "how the song makes him feel," Green added during an interview in March.
“He’s giving us a place to enter where we can feel the things that I’m writing lyrics about,” Hood explained.
“It was kind of fun doing it this way,” added Green, who has been musical partners with Hood since they teamed up nearly 20 years ago when Green was finishing up his degree at Berklee College of Music in Boston.
The pair's partnership was the fruit of a friendship born out of competition when the Tucson natives were in competing bands at University High School. The two bands competed in local battle of the bands competitions and "we were kind of trading victories each year," Green said.
"It was just at the end of high school that we kind of, through yearbook signings, admitted our deep respect and admiration for one another," he said.
Ryanhood's debut album "Sad and Happiness" garnered national attention that grew with every new release — "Under the Leaves" is their eighth studio album and ninth career album. They have played big and small folk festivals around the country, gaining adoring fans and critical acclaim along the way.
But Green said "Under the Leaves" is the pair's "most dreamy and lush record that we’ve ever done."
"That’s always the goal with our music, to be able to talk about real things and especially things that involve looking at ourselves but doing so in an environment that is beautiful and enlivening and inspiring,” he said.
"Under the Leaves," though, does have a statement or two to make. The rollicking "The Fight" looks at throwing in the towel at a changing world, looking for someone to blame in a revolution that is within us. "'Til we throw ourselves into the light / We will never win the fight."
Hood penned "Ruins" after looking around the world in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the political divide that grew even deeper leading up to the 2020 presidential election.
“It is the most direct response literally to where we all found ourselves in 2020," Hood said. "It’s just a response to we’ve all been afraid of where we going. It's a song that sort of goes let's assume that the worst happens. What kind of people will it take to come back from the things that we are afraid of?”
"How do we find the strength, the inner fortitude and the grace, to move on from a year like last year?” the song asks, then answers: "Repair the thing that's broken down / And somehow become who we could be."
Hood and Green said they hope to tour on "Under the Leaves" later this year, once health conditions allow.
