Tucson Ryanhood duo releasing 'Under the Leaves' with soldout concerts

But Green said "Under the Leaves" is the pair's "most dreamy and lush record that we’ve ever done."

"That’s always the goal with our music, to be able to talk about real things and especially things that involve looking at ourselves but doing so in an environment that is beautiful and enlivening and inspiring,” he said.

"Under the Leaves," though, does have a statement or two to make. The rollicking "The Fight" looks at throwing in the towel at a changing world, looking for someone to blame in a revolution that is within us. "'Til we throw ourselves into the light / We will never win the fight."

Hood penned "Ruins" after looking around the world in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the political divide that grew even deeper leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

“It is the most direct response literally to where we all found ourselves in 2020," Hood said. "It’s just a response to we’ve all been afraid of where we going. It's a song that sort of goes let's assume that the worst happens. What kind of people will it take to come back from the things that we are afraid of?”