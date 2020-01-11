Tucson's de la Rosa family is focus of free movie screening

Gloria de la Rosa is granted humanitarian parole

Gloria Arellano de la Rosa and her son Bill, filming a Facebook Live video, enter the U.S. in 2018 after Gloria was granted a humanitarian exception to visit her family in Tucson.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star 2018

The story of Tucsonan Bill de la Rosa and his family are the focus of a theatrical movie screening on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Fox Tucson Theatre.

The movie documents the saga of the Tucson family and Bill de la Rosa, who overcame the deportation of his mother and the illness of his father to become valedictorian of Pueblo High School and a successful college student.

The free screening is a collaboration between the Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation’s Kids in the Theatre program and the Lapan College Club.

Opening the event will be Los Perritos de Hollinger PK-8, a student mariachi group under the direction of David Membrilla.

The screening is at 10 a.m. at Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street. It is open to the public.

