Tucson singer gives Ritchie Valens classic 'Come on, let's go' a new sound

“We had a very hot Tucson summer as you remember all too well. Just like everyone, I was cooked up inside my house on the west side and sucking on fire smoke. I don’t own a car (refuse to) so I’d be out cycling before dawn, up to Gates Pass on my more courageous days or along Silverbell north to Marana and back (the easy route),” the 51-year-old French native recalled. “Save for the delivery folks, I rarely saw anyone for weeks at a time. My return to Europe had been delayed from March to some mysterious future date. And ... I was pining for a man many time zones away who was very much in my dreams. It was a zany summer, when dreams and ‘reality’ really started becoming one. So, of course, when I bumped into Ritchie Valens’ song, I immediately responded to what in truth undergirds all the best 1950s teenage rock: sexual tension that arises and finds expression within a somewhat circumstantially-constricted world.”