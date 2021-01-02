Tucson singer-songwriter gets national push with guitar company endorsement

"I am very proud of it," he said. “Through the process it all felt very organic. It felt like the lyrics were coming out of me and I wasn’t writing them.”

The EP includes a pair of piano songs and three acoustic guitar-centered songs that feature more aggressive elements including background synthesizers, heavier bass drums and harmonic loops and hooks in the chorus and melodies that elevate the songs' contemporary pop sound. Ryan, who describes his music as melancholy, said the project has “sad lyrics with a happy melody and that creates a feeling of the songs being warm as opposed to being dark and sad.”

The EP is the latest in Ryan's growing catalogue of recordings. In the six years that he has done music full-time, he has released two full-length albums and one eight-track LP as well as several singles.

Until COVID hit last February, Ryan, who has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, had been doing more than 200 shows a year throughout the West Coast and Northwest. He spent most of the year at home, working on the EP and doing online streamed concerts until he got an invite in October to do a live show as part of Hotel Congress's outdoor Plaza stage series.