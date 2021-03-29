Tucson singer-songwriter Sharkk Heartt releasing debut album

Back when she was in a band in Colorado in 2016, following a summer of touring out of an old airport shuttle bus with 400,000-plus miles on the engine, Lara Ruggles and her bandmates tried to come up with unpronounceable band names.

“It started as a joke,” the singer-songwriter said. “The joke was so dumb: What band name would be hardest for Americans to understand if said with a British accent.”

The No. 1 contender: Sharkk Heartt.

The band broke up but the name stuck. Soon after moving home to Tucson, where she spent most of her childhood, Ruggles adopted Sharkk Heartt as her solo stage name.

On April 16, Sharkk Heartt will release her debut album, “Wars Our Mothers Fought.” On April 8, she will perform a virtual concert with Arizona Arts Live’s The Tucson Studio.

Ruggles said she wrote most of the songs three or four years ago, influenced by her move from Colorado back home, a romantic breakup, and Donald Trump’s presidency.