Tucson Symphony Orchestra brass brings holiday cheer in virtual concert

The COVID-19 pandemic sure threw a wrench in our holiday concert rituals.

No Tucson Symphony Orchestra performance of Handel's "Messiah" — which True Concord Voices & Orchestra picked up to fill the void. No holiday pops shows. No day-after-Thanksgiving family friendly cine-concert.

But before you start getting all bah humbuggy, here's a bit of good news: TSO Brass Quintet is dusting off their horns and playing us a little holiday cheer right in the nick of time.

The ensemble — trumpet players Hayato Tanaka and Betsy Bright Morgan; horn player Victor Valenzuela; trombonist Michael Becker; and tuba player David Morgan — is playing some old and new holiday favorites at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. The concert, part of the orchestra's reimagined 2020-21 virtual season, will be streamed on the TSO's website at tucsonsymphony.org.

