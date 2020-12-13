 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Symphony Orchestra brass brings holiday cheer in virtual concert

Tucson Symphony Orchestra brass brings holiday cheer in virtual concert

The Tucson Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will perform a concert of holiday favorites. 

 Courtesy Tucson Symphony Orchestra

The COVID-19 pandemic sure threw a wrench in our holiday concert rituals.

No Tucson Symphony Orchestra performance of Handel's "Messiah" — which True Concord Voices & Orchestra picked up to fill the void. No holiday pops shows. No day-after-Thanksgiving family friendly cine-concert.

But before you start getting all bah humbuggy, here's a bit of good news: TSO Brass Quintet is dusting off their horns and playing us a little holiday cheer right in the nick of time.

The ensemble — trumpet players Hayato Tanaka and Betsy Bright Morgan; horn player Victor Valenzuela; trombonist Michael Becker; and tuba player David Morgan — is playing some old and new holiday favorites at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. The concert, part of the orchestra's reimagined 2020-21 virtual season, will be streamed on the TSO's website at tucsonsymphony.org.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

"Miracle Mile" by Connie Brannock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News