Tucson Symphony Orchestra brings Mozart's winds serenade to digital stage

Serenade No. 11 was Mozart’s first serenade composed for winds and originally he intended it for wind sextet before later adding oboes in the version the TSO will perform Friday. Gomez, speaking from his home in Italy where he has been since the pandemic exploded worldwide last spring, said he chose the Serenade No. 11 because it has the feel and musical strength of a Mozart symphony.

“It has the density and character of one of Mozart’s great symphonies," he explained. "The whole idea of a serenade is entertainment, but he took it to the next level and that's why you have masterpieces.”

Friday's concert was filmed at the Tucson Symphony Center performance hall, where the orchestra hosts its Just for Kids concerts as well as smaller chamber and ensemble concerts. The eight musicians — oboists Michael Johnson and Tiffany Pan, clarinetists Dario Brignoli and Chauncey Roach, bassoonists Letitia Bryant and Benjamin Yingst and horn players Johanna Lundy and Victor Valenzuela — socially distanced in the sizeable performance hall while a trio of cameras including one mounted to a 14-foot ladder captured the performance from several angles, giving viewers a birdseye view of the musicians that you probably wouldn't get from sitting in the audience.