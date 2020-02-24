Tucson Symphony Orchestra closes out Beethoven season with 'Eroica'

Conductor José Luis Gomez will lead the Tucson Symphony Orchestra this weekend in the finale of its season-long ode to Beethoven.

The orchestra will perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 "Eroica" — the eighth of his symphonies that the orchestra has programmed this season. The idea was to do all but one of Beethoven's nine symphonies — they skipped No. 9 since they did it in 2018 and will do it again next season — to commemorate the composer's 250th birthday.

Gomez, the TSO's music director, paired the "Eroica" with Mozart's lovely Concertone for Two Violins and Orchestra, featuring TSO Concertmaster Lauren Roth and Associate Concertmaster Michelle Abraham Kantor.

"Eroica" is largely regarded as the landmark symphony that bridged music's Classical period and Romantic era, but Gomez said he saved it for last because it is "the most complete" of Beethoven's symphonic output.

It also is the most daring, the symphony in which Beethoven ditched many of the symphonic conventions of the times and took big risks with his writing, stretching the work out to nearly an hour — twice as long as his previous symphonies — and infusing it with emotions that were absent in his earlier works.