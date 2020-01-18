You are the owner of this article.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra shines spotlight on itself in 2020-21 season

The musicians of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra will be in the spotlight in the 2020-21 season, performing works that showcase the ensemble as a whole.

“I’m very proud of the musicians we have. I’m very proud of the work in progress that we have achieved,” TSO Music Director José Luis Gomez said Wednesday as he unveiled the season, his fourth, to an audience of orchestra subscribers.

“When I came here we were exploring lesser-known works. This year, we’re going through the always challenging Beethoven cycle. This next season, we are taking on some of the most ambitious works of the orchestral repertoire, such as Petrushka, Bartok’s “Concerto for Orchestra” and Strauss’s “Ein Heldenleben.” Our musicians are at the top of their game and the orchestra will shine.”

Gomez has programmed a host of showpieces next season including:

  • Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 1 to open the season Sept. 25.
  • Mozart’s final and most ambitious symphony, No. 41 (“Jupiter”), in C major on Nov. 6 and 8. On Nov. 21 and 22, the orchestra tackles Mozart’s great G minor Symphony No. 40.
  • Strauss’ tone poem “Ein Heldenleben” (A Hero’s Life) on Dec. 4 and 6.
  • An all-French program including works by Debussy, Ravel and Fauré Feb. 19 and 21, 2021. Gomez, who is in the middle of his third full season as TSO music director, said the music in the 2020-21 season showcases “the orchestra as an instrument that can deliver great music.”

“I think of it as a journey for me and the musicians,” he said. “For me, we are experiencing that growth and the development. And I think (we are) ready to showcase the orchestra in every single program that we play. I look forward to the audience to embrace their orchestra and that’s why each program has that message. ... By the end of the season I would love them to really feel that they are connected to the orchestra and how lucky we are to have an orchestra that is growing and is able to tackle this repertoire.”

Other 2020-21 season highlights:

  • Phoenix Symphony Conductor Tito Muñoz will be at the podium when his concertmaster Steven Moeckel — who was once the TSO’s concertmaster — performs Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 2 on Oct. 16 and 18. Muñoz’s appearance comes about six months after Gomez leads the Phoenix Symphony in April in two performances of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. Moeckel has a showpiece in that April concert, as well, with early 20th century composer William Walton’s Violin Concerto.
  • The music of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" is the special Thanksgiving weekend concert Nov. 28 and 29. Each Thanksgiving weekend, the orchestra performs a family-friendly cine-concert centered on a blockbuster film; last year it was "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" in concert.

Terrestrial

  • ” in concert.
  • And the orchestra will celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday Dec. 19 and 20 — two days after the Dec. 17, 1770, date recorded for his baptism — with the composer’s grand choral symphony the Ninth. It comes on the heels of the orchestra performing a full season of Beethoven this season that includes all of his symphonies except No. 9, which the orchestra performed in April 2018.

TSO season at a glance

Classics and Pops concerts are held at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave; MasterWorks concerts are at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. Season tickets are on sale now at tucsonsymphony.org or by calling 882-8585. Single tickets go on sale Aug. 1.

Classics

  • Season Opener, Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony, featuring guest cellist Amit Peled performing Saint-Saëns’ First Cello Concerto, Sept. 25 and 27.
  • Bruch and Stravinsky, with Phoenix Symphony Conductor Tito Muñoz and guest violinist Steven Moeckel performing Bruch's Second Violin Concerto, Oct. 16 and 18.
  • Mozart's Jupiter Symphony, paired with Béla Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra, Nov. 6 and 8.
  • Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17, featuring pianist Alexander Romanovsky and guest conductor Carl St. Clair, Dec. 4 and 6.
  • Mahler's Fourth Symphony, featuring guest soprano Erin Wall, Jan. 22 and 24.
  • Ravel and Debussy, featuring University of Arizona Dance and the TSO Chorus in an all-French program, Feb. 19 and 21, 2021.
  • Sibelius's Fifth Symphony, with guest conductor Jessica Cottis and pianist Joyce Yang, March 19 and 21, 2021.
  • Violin Showpieces, with guest violinist Nemanja Radulović and the TSO Chorus, April 16 and 18, 2021.

The Drs. John P. and Helen S. Schaefer MasterWorks Series

  • Carmen Suite, with bassoonist Martin Kuuskmann, the TSO Artist in Residence; and clarinetist Dario Brignoli performing Richard Strauss's Duet Concertino for clarinet and bassoon, Oct. 10-11.
  • Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, with guest conductor Roderick Cox and soprano Nicole Cabell, Nov. 21-22.
  • Mozart and Brahms, with harpist Claire Thai, an alumnus of the TSO's Young Composers Project whose Harp Concerto will will have its world premiere, Jan. 9-10, 2021.
  • "An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise," featuring guest conductor Perry So. Program includes Peter Maxwell Davies' "An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise" and Carl Maria von Weber's Overture to "Der Freischütz," Feb. 6-7, 2021.
  • Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" Recomposed by Max Richter, featuring guest violinist Francisco Fullana, March 6-7, 2021.

Tucson Symphony SuperPops 

  • Dia de los Muertos with Troupe Vertigo cirque group, Oct 24-25.
  • "Revolution: The Music of the Beatles, A Symphonic Experience" with guest conductor Bob Bernhardt and featuring hundreds of rare and unseen Beatles photos, Jan. 16-17, 2021.
  • "Greatest Hits from TV and Film" with guest conductor Stuart Chafetz, Feb. 13-14, 2021.
  • "Country Comes to Town," with guest conductor Andy Einhorn and featuring vocalists and instrumentalists Eric Spyres, Ryan Vona and Bret Shuford performing country hits from Johnny Cash, Shania Twain, The Dixie Chicks, Glen Campbell, Toby Keith, Loretta Lynn and Blake Shelton, March 13-14, 2021.

Symphony Specials 

  • "Mexico Magico: Sight and Sound," a multimedia concert that includes music by Silvestre Revueltas, Carlos Chávez, Arturo Márquez and José Pablo Moncayo and images that represent Mexico's past and present, Nov. 14-15 at Tucson Music Hall.
  • "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" in concert, Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 28-29 at Tucson Music Hall.
  • Handel's Messiah and Bach's Second Brandenburg Concerto, Dec. 12-13 at Catalina Foothills High School.
  • Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, featuring soprano Corinne Winters, alto Emily Marvosh, tenor Richard Smagur, bass Kelly Markgraf and the TSO Chorus, Dec. 19-20 at Tucson Music Hall.

Cathalena has covered music for the Star for the past 20 years. She's a graduate of Arizona State University has worked at Sedona Red Rock News, Niagara Gazette in Niagara Falls, New York; and USA Today.

