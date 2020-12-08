Tucson's 8-month-old elephant is becoming more independent — but still loves to play

“The light bulb finally came on with this behavior,” Dodds says. “In the past, she would kind of follow us around just for fun, but it’s all coming together now and the wheels are turning and she’s figuring it out.”

Afterwards, keepers will usually blow a whistle so the elephants know they did a good job. They’re also rewarded with treats. Though Penzi still nurses and her food preferences have changed several times over the last few months, her current favorite food is hand-picked Bermuda grass.

Gaining independence

As weeks pass, Penzi continues to become more independent.

“Some evenings, I’ve checked on her and she’s clear on the other side of the habitat than her mom and her sister,” Dodds says. “She’s deciding to do things on her own a little bit more.”

Penzi likes to find things around her habitat to interact with — food to eat, a log to balance on or toys to play with.

Despite her growing independence, Penzi is still social with the rest of the herd — and still very playful.

“She definitely prefers the fun times with her sister,” Dodds says.

Penzi’s role as an ambassador