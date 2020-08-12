Tucson's baby elephant getting more brave, playing with big sister Nandi

She still likes being right next to Nandi, though.

“She wants to be attached and learning everything Nandi is doing,” almost trying to copy her big sister, says Dodds.

And as you can imagine, Penzi is still very energetic.

“I watched her run onto habitat today and she runs faster than her legs can keep up,” Dodds says. “She’s definitely full speed everywhere she goes.”

Staff built a new toy for Penzi a couple weeks ago — a woven ball made from a fire hose.

“She played with that for an hour and when she got tired of playing with it, she laid on her side and played with it with her feet instead,” Dodds says.

And rainy days are especially fun for the elephants — Dodds says they all tend to get very playful.

If the storm is severe, keepers will give them access to the barn, but the elephants typically opt to play in the rain and mud instead.

Nandi has typically shown a motherly side toward Penzi, but in the last month, the two sisters have been more playful with each other.