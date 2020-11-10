Tucson's baby elephant loves food and is still as close as ever with Nandi

PLAY TIME

Keepers have been trying to get Penzi to play in a kiddie pool since she was 3 months old but she never showed any interest in it — until last month.

“She finally got excited about it — finally jumped in and splashed and splashed until she popped it,” Dodds said. “It’s a good sign she’s getting more comfortable with water.”

Penzi is still socializing and interacting with the rest of the herd, especially with Nandi.

“I was watching them on the camera the other night when it was dark and (Penzi) and her sister were playing with each other, tempting each other to get into the mud,” Dodds said. “It was more of an advanced play session.”

One night, Nandi was sleeping and Penzi kept leaning on her big sister, wanting her to wake up and play with her. On another night, Penzi woke up to nurse and when she was ready to go back to sleep, she nudged Nandi.

“Nandi got up, and (Penzi) plopped down where Nandi was — where it was warm,” Dodds said. The sisters also like to cuddle up together at bedtime.

TRAINING SESSIONS