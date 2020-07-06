Tucson's baby elephant overcomes tummy troubles, is learning new skills

Dodds says Penzi watches what the other elephants do and has started to creep up to the side of the mud wallows.

“We were all watching on the edge of our seats,” Dodds says.

But Penzi didn’t get in. However, the zoo has been creating smaller puddles for her.

Penzi has also gotten better at drinking water and is now able to take the water and spray it behind her ears.

“That’s a really great behavior for elephants to cool down,” Dodds says, explaining that if there’s water behind an elephant’s ears, it acts as a swamp cooler when their ears flap.

Penzi has also gotten more coordinated — though she does spend a lot of time rolling on the ground. But it’s mostly because she put herself there, not because she took an accidental fall.

“She does like to intentionally fall down to play,” Dodds says, explaining that it’s a way for elephants to explore with their bodies.

And of course, Penzi is still incredibly energetic.