 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson's Biosphere 2 reopens to visitors for walking tours

Tucson's Biosphere 2 reopens to visitors for walking tours

Visitors can once again roam the grounds of the University of Arizona’s Biosphere 2.

The facility closed to visitors due to COVID-19 in March, then reopened for driving tours in August. The next phase of reopening is a “choose your adventure” format.

Visitors can download the Biosphere 2 Experience app on their smartphones to explore a one-way walking path with 16 stops marked by numbered signs.

Visitors will enter Biosphere 2 through the original airlock, round the domes and go into the rainforest where they can work their way through the dense foliage to an overlook of the million-gallon experimental ocean through the upper savanna. The tour features scenic overlooks that offer views of the property and surrounding landscape.

“We made sure we put a lot of history into this app,” said Katie Morgan, manager of ocean systems and education initiatives at Biosphere 2. “There are Biosphere 2 archival photos and videos available on the app that can’t be found online, making this a totally different experience than before.”

The app is also has information about the current research projects running in the facility’s Landscape Evolution Observatory, the rainforest, the ocean, the model city project and more.

Timed tickets must be purchased in advance online to allow for crowd control and hourly cleanings. Face masks are required at the facility north of Tucson, 32540 S. Biosphere Road.

For more information, go to biosphere2.org.

Did you know?

Biosphere 2 was created in the 1980s by a businessman and philanthropist who wanted to research and develop self-sustaining space-colonization technology. Two missions, between 1991 and 1994, sealed eight people inside the glass enclosure to measure survivability. After the facility changed hands multiple times, the University of Arizona began leasing the property in 2007 and bought it in 2011 to serve as a tool to support scientists studying Earth systems and the consequences of climate change. The facility also was opened for public tours.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"Miracle Mile" by Connie Brannock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News