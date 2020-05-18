Tucson's Cactus Drive-in is screening "Grease" on May 29

Missed "Grease" when it graced the silver screen more than forty years ago?

Now's your chance to capture that missed moment in a style of moviegoing that is oh-so retro.

On Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m., Cactus Drive-in will be hosting an outdoor screening of the film at Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road.

This is the second movie event that Cactus Drive-in has put on since the purchase of its new 40-foot screen. The first, a showing of "Days of Thunder," was held last Thursday at Tucson Speedway.

Gates for "Grease" open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20 per car in advance through cactusdrivein.ticketleap.com or $25 on-site.

The next film on the schedule, according to the ticket site, is "The Sandlot," to be screened at Medella Vina in early June.

Keep up with Cactus Drive-in on its Facebook page.

