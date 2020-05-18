You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tucson's Cactus Drive-in is screening "Grease" on May 29

Tucson's Cactus Drive-in is screening "Grease" on May 29

Pop-up drive-in theaters, like this one hosted at Tucson Dragway last week, have become all the rage during the pandemic. 

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Missed "Grease" when it graced the silver screen more than forty years ago?

Now's your chance to capture that missed moment in a style of moviegoing that is oh-so retro.  

On Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m., Cactus Drive-in will be hosting an outdoor screening of the film at Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. 

This is the second movie event that Cactus Drive-in has put on since the purchase of its new 40-foot screen. The first, a showing of "Days of Thunder," was held last Thursday at Tucson Speedway.

Gates for "Grease" open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20 per car in advance through cactusdrivein.ticketleap.com or $25 on-site.  

The next film on the schedule, according to the ticket site, is "The Sandlot," to be screened at Medella Vina in early June. 

Keep up with Cactus Drive-in on its Facebook page

 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News