Tucson's playful baby elephant now weighs 600 pounds and is glued to sister Nandi

“It was a really fun day with Nandi and she shared that with Penzi,” Dodds says.

Also in August, Penzi sounded her first trumpet.

“We’ve heard a lot of sounds from her, but a trumpet is a loud, playful sound,” Dodds says. “Her and Nandi were having a great time playing on the edge of the wallow and doing a lot of play behavior. They both took off running playfully and I thought it was a car that squealed. I didn’t realize it was her and then she did it again.”

Right now, one of Penzi’s favorite activities is sliding on her side down the grassy hills or the side of the wallow.

Since Penzi has been hesitant about getting into the deeper mud wallows, keepers have created a shallow end for her, with a deeper end for the other elephants.

“She’s using the wallows a lot more, but she’s still being cautious about the pool,” Dodds says. “Her sister tried to take her to the pool and take her to the deeper level, but she didn’t want anything to do with it.”

Reid Park Zoo is currently open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Visit reidparkzoo.org for more information on COVID-19 safety precautions or to get tickets — advanced purchase is required.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.