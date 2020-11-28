Tucson's The Drive giving away '65 Karmann Ghia to one lucky listener

Some radio station contests offer concert tickets, a couple hundred dollars or restaurant gift cards to listeners.

But when your station is nicknamed "The Drive" ... you see where this is going.

Tucson's newest radio station, 101.7 FM/AM830 KDRI The Drive, is giving away a car to one lucky listener.

And not just any car: a fully restored, 1965 Karmann Ghia convertible that has spent the years since it was restored in 2013 in a garage with the exception of a monthly cruise around the neighborhood.

“It has this beautiful white opal paint job that is just unbelievable," said Bobby Rich, The Drive's program director and morning show host. “This was a chance for us to have ... one of the most unique prizes offered. It is so not typical and it’s something that maybe not everyone would want to have — a 55-year-old rebuilt classic vehicle. It’s something most people would not go out and buy on their own so it has the feeling of an adventure.”

But there's a catch: The winner has to be from the Tucson area, which the station has identified as anyone living in Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham or Pinal counties.