Tucson's XIXA, Sergio Mendoza among musicians joining online border-issues concert

Two Tucson bands will join nearly two dozen others from Texas to Los Angeles in a livestreamed concert Friday, Oct. 23, to raise awareness of border issues and encourage young Hispanics to vote.
XIXA and Sergio Mendoza’s Trans-Border Orchestra will join the LA powerhouse Latin rock band Ozomatli and Austin, Texas, Latin funk-fusion band Grupo Fantasma for “Rock the Border, Stop the Wall,” a daylong festival that includes bands from Los Angeles to El Paso representing border communities along the 2,000-mile stretch dividing the U.S. and Mexico.
“It’s a badass event,” XIXA’s Gabriel Sullivan said. “We’re beyond thrilled to be joining so many Latinx Sonic comrades that we’ve been so lucky to build relationships with over the years. It is a true testament to the power of border music.”
“It’s about being against the border wall to begin with and to collaborate with other musicians from other countries and try to unite people through music,” added Mendoza, who joined forces with Mexican Institute of Sound’s Camilo Lara and members of his own Orkestra Mendoza to form Trans-Border Orchestra.
Friday’s concert is billed as an event to “unite the border, get out the vote, and build a brighter, border future.” Mendoza said he hopes the message sinks in, especially with Hispanics who sat out of the 2016 election.
There were more than 27 million eligible Hispanic voters in 2016, according to the Pew Research Center. But U.S. census data in2018 showed that less than half of them cast a vote that year.
Mendoza said encouraging Hispanic voters is only part of the goal. The bigger part is keeping border communities engaged afterward.
“I hope that people get that it doesn’t matter who wins the election but it’s what we have to do after the election to be sure that the things we believe in gets done such as not being racist,” he said “It’s what we can do after the election to make it better for everyone.”
“We all recognize it doesn’t end on Nov. 3,” added Rock the Border organizer Beto Martinez, whose band Grupo Fantasma will perform in the festival. “We have to push for legislation to make sure they stop what they are doing.”
Martinez said participating bands submitted videos of their short performances — two or three songs apiece — and the videos are being edited together for the four-hour festival, which will be streamed on No Border Wall Coalition’s Facebook page. The coalition, which is campaigning against President Trump’s border wall and is seeking legal action to protect landowners in the path of the wall from losing their property, is sponsoring the festival.
Trans-Border Orchestra and XIXA, which also includes Tucson singer-songwriter Brian Lopez, are the only Arizona bands on the lineup. Martinez said he wanted every state along the border to be represented.
“I’ve known both of them for a little over a decade through touring with my bands Money Chicha, Brownout and Grupo Fantasma. We got to know each other and we play similar music,” Martinez said, adding that he reached out to a Tohono O’odham band but it didn’t pan out.
XIXA comes to the festival weeks after releasing their new single “Genesis of Gaea” off their forthcoming album “Genesis,” their first album since 2016’s “Bloodline.” “Genesis” will be released in February.
Friday’s performance is a first in months for Trans-Border Orchestra’s Mendoza, who has spent the past several months working on home projects and writing his new solo album, “Morning Songs.” Mendoza said he wrote the songs in the early mornings at his piano throughout the spring and summer and invited Gaby Moreno and Calexico’s John Convertino to guest on the album.
Mendoza said the project will have a B-side of fall morning songs that he is now working on.
