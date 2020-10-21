Tucson's XIXA, Sergio Mendoza among musicians joining online border-issues concert

There were more than 27 million eligible Hispanic voters in 2016, according to the Pew Research Center. But U.S. census data in2018 showed that less than half of them cast a vote that year.

Mendoza said encouraging Hispanic voters is only part of the goal. The bigger part is keeping border communities engaged afterward.

“I hope that people get that it doesn’t matter who wins the election but it’s what we have to do after the election to be sure that the things we believe in gets done such as not being racist,” he said “It’s what we can do after the election to make it better for everyone.”

“We all recognize it doesn’t end on Nov. 3,” added Rock the Border organizer Beto Martinez, whose band Grupo Fantasma will perform in the festival. “We have to push for legislation to make sure they stop what they are doing.”