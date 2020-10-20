Two Tucson ensembles bring back live music, complete with live audiences

One by one, and sometimes in twos, they stopped in front of the Catalyst Arts and Makers Space in the Tucson Mall on Oct. 18.

Couples pushing a stroller or holding the hand of a curious toddler peered through the plate-glass windows into the former retail space that Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance has transformed into a hub of creativity. The faces of the passersby conveyed confusion, curiosity and outright disbelief.

Just beyond the floor-to-ceiling wall of windows, 16 string players, all wearing masks and seated six feet apart on a makeshift stage, were performing.

It's been months that seemed like a lifetime since we've seen an orchestra perform live.

It hardly mattered that the folks outside couldn't hear a bit of the orchestra's spirited performance of Dvorak's triumphant Serenade for Strings. They were mesmerized by the very appearance of people playing instruments and a small masked audience sitting inside enjoying it.

The last time an orchestra performed before a live audience in Tucson was last March, when Conductor Linus Lerner led SASO on the eve of the state COVID-19 shutdown. Fast-forward nearly seven months to the day, here they were again, the first orchestra in Tucson to perform a live concert with an actual in-person audience.