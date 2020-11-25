Two Tucson vintage markets on the move starting in December

Two of Tucson’s monthly vintage markets will be relocating in December.

The East Side Vintage Market, which had been taking place every first Sunday in the Target parking lot on Old Spanish Trail, will be operating in the parking lot of the U-Haul storage facility at 8740 E. Broadway starting Dec. 6. Its hours will be 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information, go to facebook.com/ eastsidevintagemarket.

Its sister market, the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market, formerly held at Lowe’s on West Ina Road, will move to Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, in the parking lot of what was once Sears on the mall’s west side. That market, held next on Dec. 13, will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find more information at facebook.com/2ndsundayvintagemarket.

Debra George, who runs both operations with her husband Keith George, said the markets were having growing pains at their previous spots.

“We were looking for locations with better visibility,” she said.

Both markets are seasonal, running monthly through May, and are free to attend.

They are not affiliated with the First Sunday Antique Fair, which continues to operate at Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road, every first Sunday of the month from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

