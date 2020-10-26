UA Poetry Center preps for virtual diamond anniversary celebration

Friends and fans of the University of Arizona Poetry Center will gather virtually to celebrate the center’s diamond anniversary Nov. 17, at 6 p.m.
Some of the nation’s leading poets will discuss the future of poetry and speakers will toast the center and share its accomplishments in recorded and live elements.
Joy Harjo, U.S. Poet Laureate; Alberto Ríos, Arizona poet laureate; Carolyn Forché; Sandra Cisneros; and Brenda Hillman are just a few of the poets participating.
Tickets are $60 and only one ticket is required per household. Guests will receive gift boxes of anniversary favors and a facsimile edition monograph featuring select handwritten entries by poets who signed the Poetry Center's Lois Shelton Poets Cottage guest book.
Registration by Oct. 29 is suggested. Those registering later may not receive the anniversary box in time for the event, says Tyler Meier, executive director of the Poetry Center.
To register go to tucne.ws/pc60.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!