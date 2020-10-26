 Skip to main content
UA Poetry Center preps for virtual diamond anniversary celebration

Poet and University of Arizona professor Steve Orlen (1942-2010) said, “The Poetry Center is the best living room in America for reading poetry.” The living room has gone dark for the pandemic, however, a 360 Tour gives an inside look at the facility

 Julie Lauterbach Colby 2013

Friends and fans of the University of Arizona Poetry Center will gather virtually to celebrate the center’s diamond anniversary Nov. 17, at 6 p.m.

Some of the nation’s leading poets will discuss the future of poetry and speakers will toast the center and share its accomplishments in recorded and live elements.

Joy Harjo, U.S. Poet Laureate; Alberto Ríos, Arizona poet laureate; Carolyn Forché; Sandra Cisneros; and Brenda Hillman are just a few of the poets participating.

Tickets are $60 and only one ticket is required per household. Guests will receive gift boxes of anniversary favors and a facsimile edition monograph featuring select handwritten entries by poets who signed the Poetry Center's Lois Shelton Poets Cottage guest book.

Registration by Oct. 29 is suggested. Those registering later may not receive the anniversary box in time for the event, says Tyler Meier, executive director of the Poetry Center.

To register go to tucne.ws/pc60.

