UA School of Music takes Holiday Card to Tucson show virtual in a grand way

“This is such a creative group of people,” Schauer said, explaining that when she proposed the concert to Tucson ensembles months ago, none of them turned her down. “They all immediately said they were interested in participating.”

Of course, the pandemic threw a wrench in how the groups would pull off their performance. Schauer gave them options including submitting videos of past performances, performing on Zoom or submitting a newly pre-recorded performance all in keeping with pandemic social distancing protocols.

Schauer conducted the Symphonic Choir and Arizona Choir in their parts from St. Augustine Chapel at 192 S. Stone Ave. in October while other groups filmed their contribution to the concert in September.

“A lot of us, we didn’t know how long we would be able to meet together,” Schauer said. “The university, we thought maybe would start in person and quickly have to go back online. So some things were recorded in September and over the course of the semester.”

Arizona Arts Live, formerly UA Presents, will edit the performances into 75 minutes, opening as the concert does every year with “Adeste,” a setting of “O Come All Ye Faithful” performed by four choirs and a bell choir. Schauer said they will use an archived recording of the work from an earlier Holiday Card to Tucson concert.