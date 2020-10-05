UA takes its Music + Festival composer's event to the virtual realm

Every fall for the past dozen years, University of Arizona music professor Daniel Asia has hosted a days-long festival that focuses on composers and their works.

The event includes a film, concerts and discussions and they are usually well-attended by UA music students and the Tucson community at large. In past years, as many as 1,500 people have participated.

This year's 13th annual Music + Festival, slated for Oct. 9-12, could conceivably attract 10 times that amount as the event heads to the virtual world in the face of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

"But we're doing it. That's the cool thing," Asia said last week. "I wasn't going to stop. We do this once a year and we've got to keep doing it. This seemed to me like a shining light."

This year's Music + Festival focuses on the music of disparate composers George Gershwin, Steve Reich and William Bolcom and will include a symposium featuring pioneering musicologist and cultural historian Joseph Horowitz, Bolcom and Canadian percussionist Russell Hartenberger. Hartenberger, a professor emeritus and former music dean at the University of Toronto, has been a member since 1971 of Steve Reich and Musicians, an ensemble that specializes largely in Reich's works.