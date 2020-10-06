Vintage rules at Sunday's Mercado Flea in downtown Tucson

Find something old, fun and funky at the Mercado Flea this Sunday, Oct. 11, which resumes after ending its spring season early due to COVID-19 and then taking the summer off.

Located along South Avenida del Convento, the street that connects Mercado San Agustín to the Mercado annex, the Flea takes places from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month, and features nearly 40 vendors selling everything from vintage toys to midcentury modern furniture.

As an added bonus, a number of food trucks, including Eat Mastri Egyptian, Lajkonik Polish Food, O’odham Ladies and Takoyaki Balls, will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday as part of Tucson Meet Yourself’s monthlong celebration, being held in lieu of one large mass gathering downtown.

All of the Mercado’s restaurants have also all reopened, including Kukai, serving Japanese cuisine at the annex, Presta Coffee and La Estrella Bakery.

The Mercado Flea is free to attend. More information can be found at mercadodistrict.com/events.

Northwest residents who can’t make it downtown might also consider the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market in the Lowe’s parking lot, 4075 W. Ina Road, which also recently reopened and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second Sunday through the spring (facebook.com/2ndsundayvintagemarket).

Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com.

