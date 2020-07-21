Watch 5-minute films from 20 Arizona filmmakers Thursday

Filmmakers from across the state will showcase their talents in five minutes or less at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tucson’s 5 Minute Film Fest.
The festival will take place virtually Thursday, July 23, at 6 p.m. on the museum’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/c/MuseumofContemporaryArtTucson.
Twenty Arizona filmmakers have been chosen to participate in the event, now in its third year. Each film will be judged by eight panelists. The first-place submission will receive $200. Second and third place will get $100 apiece.
Judges this year include Peter Catalanotte, director of Film Tucson; Laura Copelin, director and curator at MOCA Tucson; and Jeff Yanc, program director at The Loft Cinema.
For more information, visit facebook.com/MocaTucson.
Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com or 573-4679.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!