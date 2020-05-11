Watch a concert from your car in Oro Valley on Wednesday

Live music held inside arenas, amphitheaters and any other indoor space might be a long way off, but the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley has the next best thing.

The north-side venue, 13005 N. Oracle Road, will be holding its first drive-in concert this Wednesday, May 13, in its parking lot.

The Tributaries will headline. The local band performs a repertoire of songs by the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Linda Ronstadt and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. in the Gaslight parking lot. Tickets are $20 per car with pizza packages available for an additional $21.72 per car.

The concert is one of many drive-in events in the Tucson area in recent weeks, including several pop-up theaters, and a drive-thru sculpture exhibition at Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort.

Visit gaslightmusichall.com or call 529-1000 for more information.

