You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch a concert from your car in Oro Valley on Wednesday

Watch a concert from your car in Oro Valley on Wednesday

The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley will be moving its indoor entertainment to its parking lot for the venue's first drive-in concert. 

 Sydney Richardson / For the Arizona Daily Star 2016

Live music held inside arenas, amphitheaters and any other indoor space might be a long way off, but the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley has the next best thing.

The north-side venue, 13005 N. Oracle Road, will be holding its first drive-in concert this Wednesday, May 13, in its parking lot.

The Tributaries will headline. The local band performs a repertoire of songs by the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Linda Ronstadt and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. in the Gaslight parking lot. Tickets are $20 per car with pizza packages available for an additional $21.72 per car.

The concert is one of many drive-in events in the Tucson area in recent weeks, including several pop-up theaters, and a drive-thru sculpture exhibition at Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort.

Visit gaslightmusichall.com or call 529-1000 for more information.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News