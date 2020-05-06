Watch 'Days of Thunder' at Tucson's pop-up drive-in theater this Thursday

Need another drive-in movie fix?

Four free drive-in movies will takeover the Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Hwy, in Sahuarita this month. Here's what the schedule looks like:

8 p.m. Saturday, May 9 — Monsters Inc.

8 p.m. Saturday, May 16 — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

8 p.m. Saturday, May 23 — Sonic the Hedgehog

8 p.m. Saturday, May 30 — Playing with Fire

Visit tucne.ws/1f0j for more information.

• Tucson Dragway, on the southeast side, is hosting two drive-in showings of “Cars” this weekend, with the help of Griffith Automotive Repair and Restoration LLC.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie is slated to start at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9.

Tickets are $10 per car. Tucson Dragway is located at 12000 S. Houghton Road.

Visit tucne.ws/1f0s for more information or to purchase tickets.