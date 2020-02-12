What to expect at this year's Tucson Rodeo

Each February, the corner of South Sixth Avenue and East Irvington Road becomes ground zero for boots, chaps, bulls, broncs and celebrating the spirit of the West.

Tens of thousands are expected to attend this year’s Tucson Rodeo, set to run from Saturday, Feb. 15, to Feb. 23 at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

Now in its 95th year, many of its attendees have been coming for years.

Here’s what you can expect:

The rodeo

Some of rodeo’s top national talent will be on hand to compete in this year’s Tucson Rodeo, one of the top 25 rodeos in the United States, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Gates open at 11 a.m. most days, but the official competition runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 20-23 with a Coors Barn Dance after each session.

Come early and check out kids riding sheep, an activity referred to as “Mutton Bustin,’” buy a cowboy hat or a shiny new belt buckle at the on-site Western Market Place, or just people watch.