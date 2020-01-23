Year of the rat rod: Tucson enthusiasts enjoy the creativity of the hot rod subculture

Gil figures there are about 60-80 rat rod enthusiasts who are creating or have created vehicles in the Tucson metro area, including his pal, Uriel Sanchez.

Sanchez helped Gil get his rat rod up and running and is currently working on the build-out of his own Chevy truck rat rod.

Sanchez, who is also 39, said he enjoys the creativity of the vehicles.

“You have to envision what you want,” Sanchez said. “It is like a piece of art. You need to make it your own.”

Sanchez said that creativity is what sets rat rods apart from the traditional hot rod.

“Traditional hot rodders tend to go for the ’32 Ford sedan or coupe,” Sanchez said. “You go to a car show and there are 30 of them there, and they all pretty much look the same. Rat rods are all different.”

Gil added, “You’ll go to a show and there will be more people looking at the rat rod than any of the other cars because there is more to look at. It is whatever you can think of.”

That same creativity has drawn the ire of hot rod purists.

The internet is swarming with anti-rat rod forums, and critics can be harsh.