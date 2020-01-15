86 years ago: Dillinger crew spotted at Hotel Congress, where annual event takes place

The following day, three free Dillinger reenactments will take place at Hotel Congress — at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — in addition to history lectures and a vintage car show. Folks from the Arizona History Museum — with Dillinger’s actual bulletproof vest — will also be at Dillinger Days, with a pop-up museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit hotelcongress.com for more information.

Beyond Hotel Congress, another key location along the gang’s route was a rental home at 927 N. Second Ave. If you’re a history buff, you might already know that Clark was arrested at the home, which is where he asked that his luggage from Hotel Congress be delivered. If you visit the area, you may not see anything signifying the infamous criminals, but you can take a gander at the home’s exterior. Keep in mind it’s still being used as a residence, so be respectful.

Dillinger was arrested later in the day at the same house. He also told police that he had rented a house near East Fifth Street and North Euclid Avenue.

Makley was arrested not too far away from what was once the Grabe Electric Company store at 26 E. Congress St. Today, that would put the building in the general vicinity of the new City Park structure and the Two East Congress Lofts at East Congress Street and South Stone Avenue.