86 years ago: Dillinger crew spotted at Hotel Congress, where annual event takes place

It’s been nearly 86 years since infamous gangster John Dillinger and his crew of henchmen — Charley Makley, Russell Clark and Harry Pierpont — were detained by Tucson law enforcement.
Much of the Old Pueblo has changed in that time, but traces of their time in town remain.
Here’s a bit of history behind their captures, with key locations that the crew visited in Tucson following a string of murders, robberies and jail breaks from Kentucky to South Dakota.
The group wasn’t captured together. Makley and Clark were staying at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., for their first part of their trip in Tucson, which ultimately led to their capture.
On Jan. 23, 1934, a fire broke out in the basement of the hotel. The duo asked firefighters on the scene to retrieve their bags from one of the upper floors.
A day later, two firefighters recognized Makley and Clark in an issue of True Detective magazine and notified police.
If you happen to pay a visit to Hotel Congress this weekend, you’ll see its annual marking of Dillinger’s capture, dubbed Dillinger Days, in full swing, complete with a speakeasy and reenactments.
The “American Whiskeys” speakeasy will feature whiskey tastings and live entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. One $45 ticket to the speakeasy includes five spirit tastings, two cocktails, one beer and food. Proceeds go to the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation.
The following day, three free Dillinger reenactments will take place at Hotel Congress — at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — in addition to history lectures and a vintage car show. Folks from the Arizona History Museum — with Dillinger’s actual bulletproof vest — will also be at Dillinger Days, with a pop-up museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit hotelcongress.com for more information.
Beyond Hotel Congress, another key location along the gang’s route was a rental home at 927 N. Second Ave. If you’re a history buff, you might already know that Clark was arrested at the home, which is where he asked that his luggage from Hotel Congress be delivered. If you visit the area, you may not see anything signifying the infamous criminals, but you can take a gander at the home’s exterior. Keep in mind it’s still being used as a residence, so be respectful.
Dillinger was arrested later in the day at the same house. He also told police that he had rented a house near East Fifth Street and North Euclid Avenue.
Makley was arrested not too far away from what was once the Grabe Electric Company store at 26 E. Congress St. Today, that would put the building in the general vicinity of the new City Park structure and the Two East Congress Lofts at East Congress Street and South Stone Avenue.
Following Makley’s arrest, Pierpont was seen disguised as a tourist leaving a camp on South Sixth Avenue. He was captured after being lured to the local police station under false pretenses.
The four criminals were eventually extradited to different states to face charges for their crimes.
