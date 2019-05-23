Bird watchers in Southern Arizona have their day — or days — in August when the Southeast Arizona Birding Festival takes over the DoubleTree, 445 S. Alvernon Way, Aug. 7-11.
Birders from all over will join the festival to hear guest speakers Laura Erickson and Kevin Karlson, attend photography workshops and a Nature Expo and go on half-day, full-day and overnight excursions to the best birding sites.
Overnight trips include the Chiricahua Mountains, Madera Canyon, Ramsey Canyon and the Atascosa Mountains. Day trips will include just about every birding site within a few hours of Tucson.
Workshops include photographing hummingbirds, other birds and nature, photo and video editing, conservation, sketching wildlife, shorebirds, flycatchers and building nestboxes. Some are free, but most workshops have a fee as do all excursions.
Registration for the festival is $25. Get more information at tucsonaudubon.org/festival.