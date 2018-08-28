FITNESS
Meditation/Martial arts/Tai Chi
Morning Meditation — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Restore, renew, reconnect with simple meditation and breathing exercises that lead to inner calm and peace. Ages 18 and up. Donations accepted. 8:15-8:45 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Free. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Kids Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Learn the historical and cultural aspect while developing balance, motor coordination, speed and strength. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays; 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $10. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Mixed-Level Capoeira Martial-Arts for Kids — Studio Axé, 2928 E. Broadway. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Free. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Tucson Capoeira intro class — Movement Culture. Introduction to the four core expressions of Capoeira: Movement, music, philosophy, and history. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays; 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
GBeginner Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Learn the fundamentals of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Mixed-Level Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Children learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Xingyiquan — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. Internal martial arts share common principles such as non-oppostition of greater force, using leverage and structural alignment to maximize the bodies ability to generate force, and a mind-body connection. Practice involves fundamental exercises, and partnered drills. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $75. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention — Casas Adobes Congregational Church, 6801 N. Oracle Road. Improve balance as you build muscle strength, relieve pain, reduce stress and improve lifestyle. May be done standing or seated. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 5. $10 a day; $35 a month. 742-4600.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Chair class that works on leg strength, flexibility and fitness. $30 for 5 classes. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 5. $30 for five classes. 465-2890.
Tucson Capoeira Beginners Class — Movement Culture. Brazilian martial arts. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8501 E. Broadway. Reduce stress with safe, gentle exercise to improve balance, range of motion and flexibility. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Beginning Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. A gentle form of Sun Style Tai chi emphasizing joint-safe moves, agile steps and Qigong breathing. Increase muscle strength, improve immune function and gain mental focus all while improving balance to prevent falls. 11 a.m.-noon. Sept. 7. $36. 742-4600. webcms.pima.gov.
Qigong — Descending Dragon Health Center. A low impact movement practice that places emphasis on breath, posture, and intent. Movements involve bending, stretching, and breathing which are designed to improve health. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Intro to Capoeira — Studio Axé. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Noon-1:15 p.m. Saturdays; 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays. Free. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd. Safe place to explore your body, breath and mind through yoga without worrying about what you can or can't do or how you look trying to do it. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Gentle and Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For all students seeking the benefits of a relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Deep restorative work improves range of motion and joint mobility, reduces pain and the effects of stress. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Yoga Wednesdays — Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Life-enhancing yoga. 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Free. 888-1000. facebook.com.
Free Yoga Fridays — Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway. A free, beginner-friendly Hatha style class. 9-10:30 a.m. Free. 325-1554. facebook.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3810 E. Monte Vista Drive. Particularly suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. 10-11 a.m. Sept. 8. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Tibetan Yoga — Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway. A preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Deep restorative work improves range of motion and joint mobility, reduces pain and the effects of stress. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Sundays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Try something new
Insanity Live: Fitness Class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Insanity is a workout program that uses extreme High Intensity Interval Training. Using just your bodyweight, it focuses on cardio, plyometrics, speed, strength, agility, coordination, abs, and core muscles. Bring a yoga mat (or similar if you have it), water, and a small sweat towel. Wear exercise clothes and sneakers. Ages 18 and up. 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $6; $25 for five class pass; $40 for 10 class pass. 333-5905. thehoffstudio.com.
Exercise with JCC: Body Shaping — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Muscle strengthening/lengthening exercises that sculpt the body. Registration required. 9-10 a.m. Sept. 6. Free. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Beer and Zumba — Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin. Join the class then enjoy a prickly pear infused beer and a yummy sandwich from the food truck. First drink is free. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $10. 329-3622. facebook.com.