FITNESS
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. 9-10 a.m. June 24 and 27. $55 per month.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks.
The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10 walk-in class; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
The Studio. Advanced class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Work on leg strength, posture, and balance. Easy to learn and relaxing. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. June 26. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Reduce your stress while enjoying safe, gentle exercise that improves balance, range of motion, and flexibility. All ages. 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 27. $5. 465-6561.
YOGA
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Beginning Hatha Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Peaceful Pelvic Therapuetic Yoga Class — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell Road. 6-7:30 p.m. June 25. $15. 834-4862. lyndirivers.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Gentle Beginning Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Clothing Optional Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Encourages self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Participants are free to wear as much or as little clothing as they'd like. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6:15-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
MARTIAL ARTS
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture. Beginner. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Health at Jacome: Inspired Fitness — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Mat pilates. 7:30-8:30 a.m. June 29. Free. 428-8775. inspiredfitnessaz.com.
YoSoul Saturdays - Downtown — Movement Culture. A total body workout that fuses yoga, dance, and fitness. Bring water and a mat. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $12. 603-8043.