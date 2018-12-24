FITNESS
Martial arts
Kids Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Learn the historical and cultural aspect while developing balance, motor coordination, speed and strength. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays; 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $10. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Mixed-Level Capoeira Martial-Arts for Kids — Studio Axé, 2928 E. Broadway. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Tucson Capoeira intro class — Movement Culture. Introduction to the four core expressions of Capoeira: Movement, music, philosophy, and history. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays; 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Yoga
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For all students seeking the benefits of a very relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Dec. 30, Jan. 2 and 6. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Students are introduced to movements and poses that encourage improved postural alignment and freedom from pain. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels are welcome. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Jan. 6. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Yoga: Energize and Strengthen Your Core — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Kathy Covington. Bring your own mat. For adults. 3-4 p.m. Jan. 6. Free. 594-5285.
Run/walk
Hot Cocoa 5k Run/Walk — Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Snacks, water, and hot cocoa. Professionally timed race. 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 1. $20. 229-5050. orovalleyaz.gov.