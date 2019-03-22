FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Hot Rods for Hunger Car Show — Hilton Hotel Tucson East, 7600 E. Broadway. The 1923 T-Bucket raffle car will be given away. Vendors, awards, raffles, door prizes, DJ, 50/50, and more. Benefiting the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30. Free. 991-3600. cruisinarizona.com.
Tucson 19th Annual Health and Wellness Expo — Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Learn from well-being experts in the Seminar Theatre, browse the show floor and join in the activities. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 30. Free. 1-602-625-3000. healthandwellnessexpo.com.
Miracle Mile Gateway Car Show — Golden Pin Lanes, 1010 W. Miracle Mile. Vintage cars, door prizes, 50/50 raffle to benefit Gospel Rescue Mission, food, music and activities for the kids. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30. Free. 888-4272. goldenpinbowl.com.
Blues and Brews Festival — Reid Park Bandshell, 900 S. Randolph Way. Canned Heat headlines. 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. March 30. $20 in advance; $25 day of. 1-760-505-7141. azblues.org.
Zombie Nightmare — The Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Learn how to walk, talk and sound like a zombie. Professional make-up artists teach you how to be camera ready. Then be in a short Horror Film. Noon-6 p.m. March 30. $25. 887-0916. zombienightmare.brownpapertickets.com.
Family Sleepover: A Night at the Mission in 1917 — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. The year is 1917. Spend the night as caretakers of the ruined Tumacácori Mission church. Camp dinner, s'mores, music, light breakfast included. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 5 p.m. March 30-8 a.m. March 31. $20. 377-5060. nps.gov.
Purim Costume Fun Run/Walk — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. A 10K, 5K or 1K run/walk. The 10K/5K will be a timed, the 1K is a non-timed fun run. 7:45-10 a.m. March 31. $25. 299-3000. tucsonjcc.org.
Sam Hughes Neighborhood Home Tour — Historic Sam Hughes Neighborhood, Midtown. Self-guided tour including 11 residences and gardens covering a 94-year age span, food, music, art, new businesses, three infill developments and other points of interest in the one square mile historic neighborhood bordered by Campbell Ave. and Country Club Road and Speedway Blvd. and Broadway Blvd. Find out how to purchase tickets at samhughes.org. noon-5 p.m. March 31. $30. 323-7891. samhughes.org.
Kyudo: Japanese Archery Ceremony — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Members of Tucson’s Arizona Kyudo Kai demonstrate archery. Learn about ceremonial etiquette, traditional dress, and shooting procedures and stances that make Japanese archery a discipline for both body and mind, simultaneously competitive and meditative. 1-3 p.m. March 31. $15; $5 for ages 3-15. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
Vietnam War Commemoration Veterans Pinning Ceremony Hosted by Humana — Iora Primary Care - Broadway, 8616 E. Broadway. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces between Nov. 1, 1955-May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to participate in the ceremony. Local Vietnam-era veterans interested in participating are asked to RSVP to ensure enough pins are available. To RSVP, or for more information, call Humana at 602-760-1856 (TTY: 711), Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 2. Free. 1-602-760-1856. vietnamwar50th.com.
Toy Train and Collectible Show — Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. Buy, sell or trade. Includes 150 plus tables of trains, action figures, toys and collectibles. Train Layouts, organizations and clubs. Benefit fundraiser for the not for profit museum. 1-6 p.m. April 5; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 6. $6. 310-1392. facebook.com.
CFHS Donation Drive — Catalina Foothills High School Side (East) Ramp, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. Donate, sell or shop the bargains. Donations accepted. 4-6 p.m. April 5. Free. 477-1426. docs.google.com.