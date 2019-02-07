FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 15. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Cruise, BBQ & Blues Festival and Car Show — Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road. Live blues music on the main stage, classic BBQ on the grill, and an endless supply of fast cars and classic autos. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 16. $5, cash only. 797-3959. saaca.org.
Studebakers — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. View Studebaker classic cars from Tucson and Phoenix car clubs and enjoy music, vendors, artists, food trucks and historic Canoa Lake. Donations accepted. All donations go towards the restoration of the Tradesman House for a future gift shop, visitor center/oral history library. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 16. Free. 724-5220. webcms.pima.gov.
Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival — Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tastings from 24 Arizona wineries, live music and local fare from a variety of Arizona eateries. Early bird online tickets are $20 and includes a commemorative glass with eight wine tasting tickets online only at azwinefestivals.com/off-the-vine.html; $30 at the door. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 16. 797-3959. azwinefestivals.com.
Rio Nuevo's Tucson Craft Beer Crawl — South Crawl Start and Check-In, 55 S. Fifth Ave. Nine different venues, featuring over twenty-nine craft brewers. Ages 21 and up. 1-5 p.m. Feb. 16. $70. 1-562-652-5306. tucsoncraftbeercrawl.com.
Reid Park Zoo Discovery Day — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Meet representatives from Reid Park Zoo in Tucson to discover the resources available for families,nteachers, and educators. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 17. Free. 574-5535. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Free Third Thursday: Yappy Hour — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Bring your dog, adopt a dog from Saving Animals from Euthanasia or sign your dog us for the peanut butter eating contest. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21. Free. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
ALR Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tater tots, dessert and beverage. Served in a smoke free, family friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 22. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.