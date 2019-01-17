VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Two Expressions — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive Suite 180. Linda Ahearn, sculptor and Kathleen Frank, painter. Through Jan. 31. 529-4886. janehamiltonfineart.com.
Carlos Estévez: Entelechy, Works from 1992 to 2018 — Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main. 25 years of work, with more than 70 paintings, drawings, installations and sculptures by Estévez. Jan. 26-May 5. $12. 624-2333. tucsonmuseumofart.org.
Et Cetera
Mata Ortiz Pottery and Zapotec Rug Show and Sale — Sun City Oro Valley, 1495 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd. By the artists from Mexico. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 27. 241-1215.
First Friday Mosaics February — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Learn to use resin on mosaics. Register at AndreaEdmundson.art. Ages 16 and up. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 1. $15. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
10th Annual Tucson Sculpture Festival — Sculpture Resource Center, 640 N. Stone Ave. Opening Night: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 1. Includes food, drinks and a live performance. Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 1-15; 7-11 p.m. Feb. 1. 1-360-391-8852. facebook.com.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Using the works of Homer, Monet, Hockney, and others, University of Arizona Museum of Art Docents Fleurette and Marc Wallach will look at the depiction of water in paintings and explore how that depiction can alter how the paintings are viewed. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 1. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.